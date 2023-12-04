Teen hurt in shooting near Stockton's Cesar Chavez High School

The shooting comes months after a student was hurt in a stabbing at the same park.

STOCKTON, Calif. — A teenager was hurt after a shooting at a Stockton park, feet away from the campus of Cesar Chavez High School, the Stockton Police Department says.

The shooting was reported around 3:07 p.m. Wednesday at Unity Park on Jayden Way. Nearby Cesar Chavez High School went on a brief lockdown as police investigated the off-campus shooting.

The lockdown was lifted and students were released just before 3:50 p.m.

The teen's condition, the gunman's description, and the motive for the shooting are unknown.

Police also told ABC10 a second victim was pistol-whipped.

The shooting comes eight months after a stabbing left a student and another person hurt at the same park.

In a statement, the Stockton Unified School District said the lockdown was put in place out of an abundance of caution.

"The school is on lockdown due to a crime in the area. It is not on campus but out of an abundance of caution, the school will be on lockdown for the safety of our students, teachers and staff," the statement said. "SUSD Department of Public Safety is asking students to avoid Unity Park Area. The park will be closed by law enforcement and will be inaccessible."

