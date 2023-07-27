3 men accused of Folsom Walmart parking lot armed robbery

Mathew Davis, Anthony Wilson and Kendell Frye were arrested and charged with robbery and conspiracy

FOLSOM, Calif — Three men who used replica airsoft guns during an armed robbery in Folsom were arrested Tuesday, according to the Folsom Police Department.

Mathew Davis, 20, Anthony Wilson, 20, and Kendell Frye, 20, are accused of robbery and conspiracy.

The Folsom Police Department says officers responded to a report of an armed robbery at a Walmart on July 23. The victim said three people followed him to the parking lot and held him at gunpoint while demanding money.

Investigators used video surveillance and a vehicle description to identify the suspects and locate them.

Officers detained the people who were in the car and found the home address of the other suspects.

Detectives and SWAT executed a search warrant and arrested all three suspects at a home on the 100 block of Witmer Drive.

Police say the firearms used during the robbery were found to be replica airsoft guns.

Davis, Wilson and Frye were all booked at the Sacramento County Main Jail.

