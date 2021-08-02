Man dies after car rolls off Hwy 99 in accident in Turlock

California Highway Patrol does not believe alcohol or drugs contributed to the crash.

TURLOCK, Calif. — A man is dead after his car rolled off the freeway during an accident on State Route 99 in Turlock.

Modesto Area California Highway Patrol said that the accident happened at around 3 p.m. on Friday, July 30 at the northbound on-ramp at Fulkerth Road off of Highway 99.

When CHP arrived at the scene of the accident, they saw three cars with damage from the crash and a 40-year-old man lying on the side of the Fulkerth on-ramp.

Based on the preliminary investigation, CHP said that the 40-year-old was driving a Chevrolet SUV northbound on Highway 99 in the second lane while a Toyota sedan, driven by Anthony Silva, was in the third lane. The Toyota attempted to change lanes to get to the first lane when the front of the car clipped the Chevrolet, causing it to leave "the freeway and down a dirt embankment toward the Fulkerth Road on-ramp," according to CHP.

The car then flipped over before hitting a Dodge van on the on-ramp. The driver of the Chevrolet was not wearing a seatbelt and was ejected onto the road, CHP said. He was taken to a local hospital to be treated for his injuries but died.

CHP has not released the name of the victim and they do not believe alcohol or drugs contributed to the crash. They are still investigating the accident.

WATCH MORE FROM ABC10: Citrus Heights man hospitalized with 2nd, 3rd degree burns after fire