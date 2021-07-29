Sleeping man killed after being run over by delivery truck in Turlock

The incident happened in the 3000 block of Geer Road, just to the south of Monte Vista Avenue, around 10:30 a.m.

TURLOCK, Calif. — A sleeping man was killed after police say he was run over by a delivery truck backing into a loading dock in Turlock on Thursday.

The incident happened in the 3000 block of Geer Road, just to the south of Monte Vista Avenue, around 10:30 a.m. Investigators with the Turlock Police Department believe the victim was sleeping on the loading dock driveway when the delivery driver arrived and attempted to back in.

First responders with the Turlock Fire Department arrived and attempted to revive the critically injured man before he was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The driver was not injured and remained at the scene. Investigators say the driver has cooperated with police and they do not believe speed, alcohol, or drugs played a factor in the accident.

The has not yet been identified and investigators say his identity will not be released until next of kin has been notified.

This case is still under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call Officer Frank Neves at 209-668-5550 extension 6707.

