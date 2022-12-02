Turlock man arrested in connection to Long Beach homicide

Police said through their investigation and various search warrants to addresses in the cities of Pacoima and Turlock, they found evidence that linked Shaw to the crime.

Shaw was arrested on March 10 during a traffic stop in the area of West Tuolumne Road and North Golden State Boulevard in Turlock. The next day he was taken from the Stanislaus County Jail to the Long Beach Police Department. He was booked on one count of murder and is currently being held on $2,000,000 bail. The case is expected to be presented to the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office early next week.