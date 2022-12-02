x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Turlock

Turlock man arrested in connection to Long Beach homicide

The Long Beach Police Department says Stanley Shaw shot and killed Charles Ogletree following an argument which escalated into a shooting.

LONG BEACH, Calif. — A 42-year-old Turlock man has been arrested in connection to a Jan. 30 homicide that took place in Long Beach.

The Long Beach Police Department said in a press release that Stanley Shaw shot and killed Charles Ogletree after an argument escalated into a shooting.

Police said through their investigation and various search warrants to addresses in the cities of Pacoima and Turlock, they found evidence that linked Shaw to the crime.

Shaw was arrested on March 10 during a traffic stop in the area of West Tuolumne Road and North Golden State Boulevard in Turlock. The next day he was taken from the Stanislaus County Jail to the Long Beach Police Department. He was booked on one count of murder and is currently being held on $2,000,000 bail. The case is expected to be presented to the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office early next week.

Related Articles

ABC10: Watch, Download, Read

1 / 10
ABC10
Stream ABC10 live newscasts and on demand video with our app on Roku, Amazon Fire TV, and Apple TV.

Watch: California Senate Democrats block attempt to end Newsom's State of Emergency | Rynor Report

In Other News

‘Don’t wait until it gets worse’ | Local expert explains the dangers of stalking and how to stay safe