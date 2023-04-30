UC Davis student identified as man stabbed to death in Sycamore Park

Karim Abou Najm, a 20-year-old UC Davis student and graduate of Davis High School, was identified as the man officials found just after 9 p.m. Saturday night.

Example video title will go here for this video

DAVIS, Calif. — The man stabbed to death in Davis’ Sycamore Park has been identified as a UC Davis student, according to officials.

Karim Abou Najm, a 20-year-old UC Davis student and graduate of Davis High School, was identified as the man officials found just after 9 p.m. Saturday.

His death is being investigated as a homicide, according to the Davis Police Department.

Police searched for the suspect with drones and canines, but were unable to find him. Authorities described the suspect as a man about 5’-7” to 5’-8” tall, around 19-23 years old, with long, curly and loose hair.

The suspect was last seen wearing a white hat and a light-colored T-shirt with a button-up shirt over it. He was reportedly riding a men’s bike with straight handlebars.

The Saturday night homicide marked the second unsolved fatal stabbing at parks in Davis in the past four days.

Thursday, 50-year-old David Breaux, known in the community as "Compassion Guy," was killed in a stabbing at Central Park.

“Although there are common factors between these two brutal crimes, such as the brutal nature of the crimes and that the suspect likely used a knife, there are no known connections between the victims; investigators are still determining whether the incidents are linked,” said the Davis Police Department in a press release.

Other law enforcement agencies, the FBI and the California Department of Justice are working on the investigation.

For some in Davis, the back-to-back crimes are unnerving.

“You think, is this safe now for my child? I told my dad, I don’t want him going out and walking around especially in parks,” said Coving Oler, a neighbor in the area.

However, some believe that sense of safety will return, even if it takes time.

"I think the city will get counselors, everybody needs it. It will take a while, cause it’s shocking, having two murders in two or three days,” said Lisa Rogers, another neighbor in the area.

One person of interest who closely matched the suspect description was arrested near the scene and booked on unrelated, outstanding warrants. Davis officials have not confirmed if this is the suspect for the murder.

Extra officers have been added to patrol around schools and parks, according to officials.

The Davis Joint Union School District issued a statement to the community Saturday. It reads in part:

"Karim attended Davis Senior High School for 11th and 12th grades. We offer our sincere condolences to Karim’s family and friends. It is normal for people to experience a range of emotions when something like this happens. All schools will be open tomorrow on a normal bell schedule. Principals and counselors at all school sites will hold a safety briefing with staff prior to school opening to reinforce safety protocols, increased supervision, and to be prepared for students who may have fears about being at school. Experiencing this kind of violence in our community can be extremely upsetting. If you, or your student feels in need of support, please visit our DJUSD Mental Health and Wellness page for resources, or submit a student social-emotional support form."

Officials are encouraging the public to stay aware of their surroundings and report any tips about these cases or the suspect.

Witnesses and those with information on the stabbings can call investigators at 530-747-5400 or email policeweb@cityofdavis.org.