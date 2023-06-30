Placer County deputy arrested, accused of rape

“There is absolutely no tolerance for misconduct from employees at the sheriff’s office. This incident is not a representation of the culture we have worked so hard to maintain. We uphold our core values to the highest degree and any misconduct that meets the threshold for criminal prosecution will be dealt with as such. We have already reported these findings to the California Commission on Peace Officer Standards and Training under Senate Bill 2. The men and women of this agency work tirelessly to ensure the citizens of Placer County receive first-class service, and I will accept nothing less. The honor and respect that comes with wearing the badge should not be taken lightly, and moving forward, we will be re-evaluating our hiring process to ensure only the highest quality people are selected to represent the sheriff’s office."