Placer County deputy arrested, accused of rape

ROCKLIN, Calif. — A Placer County Sheriff's Office deputy was arrested Friday, according to the Placer County Sheriff's Office.
Wes Montz of Rocklin was arrested on suspicion of forcible rape and sodomy of an intoxicated person. He is being held in the South Placer Jail without bail.
The sheriff's office says it heard of allegations on March 14 and Montz was put on administrative leave. Their investigation found the two victims were dating Montz.
He is on administrative leave while the sheriff's office conducts an internal investigation.
Sheriff Wayne Woo released a statement in light of Montz's arrest Friday and the arrest of a former deputy Wednesday.
Former deputy Jon Persinger, of Rocklin, was arrested Wednesday on suspicion of soliciting prostitution and engaging in unlawful access to law enforcement telecommunications data. He is accused of sexual misconduct while he was on and off duty.
“There is absolutely no tolerance for misconduct from employees at the sheriff’s office. This incident is not a representation of the culture we have worked so hard to maintain. We uphold our core values to the highest degree and any misconduct that meets the threshold for criminal prosecution will be dealt with as such. We have already reported these findings to the California Commission on Peace Officer Standards and Training under Senate Bill 2. The men and women of this agency work tirelessly to ensure the citizens of Placer County receive first-class service, and I will accept nothing less. The honor and respect that comes with wearing the badge should not be taken lightly, and moving forward, we will be re-evaluating our hiring process to ensure only the highest quality people are selected to represent the sheriff’s office."
