Unhealthy air quality for sensitive groups expected in Sacramento region

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Sacramento County will again experience unhealthy air quality as wildfires continue to burn in Northern California.

The Caldor Fire in El Dorado County and the Dixie Fire are still active firefighters burning to the north. The Sacramento region will experience unhealthy air quality for sensitive groups Wednesday and Thursday with air quality expected to improve by Friday.

Residents are being advised to take precautions by avoiding outdoor activities if they smell smoke, according to The Sacramento Metropolitan Air Quality Management District and the Sacramento County Public Health.

North and northwest winds are going to take smoke from the fires into the northwestern California and into the Sacramento region. Hazy skies and smoke are forecasted to mix to ground level in Sacramento County.

Ground-level smoke allows greater potential for residents to breathe in fine particle pollution when outdoors. A shift in winds will improve the air quality conditions on Friday, however, residents should prepare for conditions to change.

Breathing in wildfire smoke can affect you in various ways, according to the CDC. If you experience the below symptoms, it may be a result from wildfire smoke exposure:

Breathing in smoke can affect you right away, causing:

Coughing

Trouble breathing

Wheezing

Asthma attacks

Stinging eyes

Scratchy throat

Runny nose

Irritated sinuses

Headaches

Tiredness

Chest pain

Fast heartbeat

Those especially sensitive to wildfire smoke include; children, those with asthma, pregnant women, people with heart disease, and those with COPD.

Reduce your exposure during periods of unhealthy air quality and wear protective clothing if exposure can't be avoided. The amount of smoke and which area is impacted depends on wind direction, which can vary.