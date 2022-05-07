2 people arrested in Electra Fire evacuation zones

The Amador County Sheriff's Office is continuing to provide security in evacuation zones for the duration of the Electra Fire.

Example video title will go here for this video

JACKSON, Calif. — Two people were arrested on Wednesday in evacuations zones for the Electra Fire in Amador County.

Find the latest updates on evacuation zones for the Electra Fire here.

On Wednesday morning, deputies with the Amador County Sheriff's Office responded to reports of a vehicle that continued past a roadblock in Jackson around 11:50 a.m. The driver was identified as 31-year-old Jose Martinezestrada of Plymouth and the sheriff's office said he "had no legitimate reason for being in the evacuation zone."

Martinezestrada was arrested on suspicion of entering a disaster area, violations of probation as well as drug and vehicle violations, according to the Amador County Sheriff's Office. He was booked into the Amador County Jail.

On Wednesday evening, deputies with the Amador County Sheriff's Office as well as with Tuolumne County Sheriff’s Office and officers from the Sacramento Police Department responded to assist with another vehicle in an evacuation zone.

The second driver was identified as 39-year-old Dustin Johnson of Pioneer, who deputies said had no "legitimate" reason to be in the evacuation zone. Johnson left the area on foot and was arrested after a short chase. Johnson was arrested on suspicion of entering a disaster zone, possession of a firearm, possession of illegal fireworks and other charges.

The Amador County Sheriff's Office is continuing to provide security in evacuation zones for the duration of the Electra Fire. Nearby agencies will also help the sheriff's office with 24-hour protection of homes and properties.

In separate incidents today, deputies made arrests involving subjects unlawfully located within in the evacuation zones.... Posted by Amador County Sheriff's Office on Wednesday, July 6, 2022

Watch more on ABC10