Fire retardant could be 'game-changer' in fighting wildfires

The U.S. Forest Service on Tuesday approved Perimeter Solutions' fire retardant that is intended to be used as a preventative measure and can last for months.

BOISE, Idaho — U.S. officials have approved a long-lasting fire retardant that could significantly aid in fighting increasingly destructive wildfires.

The U.S. Forest Service on Tuesday approved Perimeter Solutions' fire retardant that is intended to be used as a preventative measure and can last for months. It's similar to the red-dyed retardant dropped from aircraft, but it is clear and lasts much longer. The company says its primary use will be by industrial customers such as utility companies and railroads, but can also be used at residential and commercial properties. 

The product could reduce the number of wildfires, freeing up firefighters that have been in short supply in recent years.

Read the full AP story here.

