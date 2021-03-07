What hikers need to know to stay safe amid wildfire season

Hiking can quickly become dangerous if you're not prepared for the possibility of a wildfire, especially in areas without a cell phone signal.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Conditions are ripe for wildfire across the state of California, including popular hiking spots. While there are more ways than ever for hikers to keep informed about wildfire risks, cell phone reception is spotty along the rustic trails.

"There is this little app that I downloaded that lets me know if there's a fire in the area, so I'm definitely alert to that," said Monique Vandenbos, who went hiking at Auburn State Recreation Area with her mother and her nephew Saturday.

But without a cell phone signal, text and data-based alerts are not reliable.

"I've thought about that if you're out here and there was a fire," said mountain biker Lonnie Hood. "If I was blocked off or something because of the fire, well, then I would probably head down to the river."

According to the Pacific Crest Trail Association's guide on how to react to wildfires, lakes and rivers are a good refuge. The association also recommends that hikers carry a paper map that shows alternate trails on which to escape a fire.

"The only thing that you could do facing a fire in a place like this is to get away," said Mustafa Ahmady. "It's always a concern, especially these last few years, all of these wildfires across California."

According to the trail association, it's a good idea to call in fires that authorities may not yet be aware of -- if you have a signal.