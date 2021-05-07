Lava Fire evacuation orders downgraded to warnings, allowing residents to return home

The Siskiyou County Sheriff's Office has downgraded evacuation orders to warnings, but Highway 97 remains closed from Weed to the city of Dorris.

SISKIYOU COUNTY, Calif. — The Siskiyou County Sheriff’s Office has downgraded evacuation orders in the Mount Shasta region to evacuation warnings after firefighters were able to further contain the so-called Lava Fire.

Believed to be caused by a dry lightning strike near Weed, Calif., the Lava Fire is currently at 24,974 acres and 70% containment, according to the latest update.

Residents were able to return to their homes on Sunday night, but are urged to stay cautious when dealing with any damage or debris.

The following areas are now open to residents:

Mt. Shasta Vista Subdivision

Communities of Lake Shastina and Juniper Valley off Big Springs Road from Highway 97 to McDonald Lane on both east and west sides of Big Springs

County Road A-12 north and south

Harry Cash Road

4 Corners (Big Springs Rd at County Road A-12) to Hart Road

North side of Hoy Road

North along Highway 97 to County Road A-12

Highway 97 remains closed from Weed to the city of Dorris.

WILDFIRE PREPS

According to Cal Fire, 2020 was one of the most severe fire seasons on record as 9,917 wildfires burned 4.2 million acres. Over 9,000 structures were destroyed, and 31 people (civilians and firefighters) were killed.

California also experienced its first "Gigafire" because of the August Complex Fire, burning over 1 million acres by itself. Four of California's top five largest wildfires in state history happened in 2020.

If you live in a wildfire-prone zone, Cal Fire suggests creating a defensible space around your home. Defensible space is an area around a building in which vegetation and other debris are completely cleared. At least 100 feet is recommended.

The Department of Homeland Security suggests assembling an emergency kit that has important documents, N95 respirator masks, supplies to grab with you if you’re forced to leave at a moment’s notice. The agency also suggests signing up for local warning system notifications and know your community’s evacuation plans best to prepare yourself and your family in cases of wildfires.

Some counties use Nixle alerts to update residents on severe weather, wildfires, and other news. To sign up, visit www.nixle.com or text your zip code to 888777 to start receiving alerts.

