SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The National Weather Service has issued a Red Flag Warning through Wednesday.

A Red Flag Warning means there is critical fire weather conditions occurring at the moment or will shortly. Hot temperatures, strong winds, low relative humidity, and dry vegetation could contribute to rapid fire spread.

Because of the warning, PG&E issued a warning to residents their power may be disrupted. Power safety shutoffs were initiated around 5 p.m. Monday, Sept. 23, for residents in Yuba, Nevada, and Butte Counties. So far, roughly 24,000 PG&E customers have been affected. PG&E said in a statement power will remain off until weather conditions improve.

Winds are expected to reach anywhere from 10 - 30 mph, with gusts up to 40 - 50 mph. Temperatures should reach 100 degrees on Tuesday with the heat leading to low relative humidity, around 15%. The lack of moisture in the air and very dry grass could cause any sparks to ignite a fire. Coupled with strong winds, wildfires could spread rapidly.

In Penn Valley, ABC10's Carlos Herrera caught up with employees at a Shell Gas Station who were quickly working to preserve all their refrigerated items.

Fortunately for residents, a cool down is on the way. The forecast is calling for a drop of nearly 10 degrees in temperatures into the low 90s Thursday with winds calming down, too. Then, another drop of 10 degree is expected Friday with temperatures in the low 80s. By the weekend, the Valley could expect temperatures in the mid 70s with a slight chance of showers.

