Potters Fire burned over 800 acres, 0% contained

The Potters Fire, the largest fire of the Butte Lightening Complex, has yet to be contained.

OROVILLE, Calif — Roughly 26 fires were started in the Butte Lightning Complex. The largest portion of the complex fires came from the Potters Fire, which Cal Fire is treating as its own incident.

As of 7 p.m. on Monday, the Potters Fire burned roughly 800 acres and was 0% contained according to Cal Fire's Butte Unit and Butte County Fire Department.

Firefighters have located all fires in the complex according to Cal Fire. The complex fires without the Potters Fire grew to 336 acres according to Cal Fire.

The Potters Fire started near Potters Ravine Dr and Oregon Gulch Rd, roughly seven miles northeast of Oroville.

Butte Lightning Complex [update] 26 fires in the unit, largest is #Pottersfire, 800 acres 0% contained. 2-24 (Forest Ranch/Doe Mill) 330 acres 0% contained. All fires have been located but we are still discovering smokes. Resources have been ordered to assist. — CAL FIRE Butte Unit/Butte County Fire Department (@CALFIRE_ButteCo) August 18, 2020

Butte County Sheriff's Office said Tuesday morning the evacuation orders and warnings were still in effect for:

Evacuation orders: Potters Ravine Drive Oregon Gulch Road All roads between the Oregon Gulch Road and Cherokee Road Cherokee Road All roads south to the Feather River The north side of Orange Avenue from the roundabout to Long Bar Road The north side of Long Bar Road to the Feather River

Evacuation warning s: Glenn Drive to Highway 162 Highway 162 to Canyon Drive Canyon Drive north to the Oroville Dam All roads between the intersection of Table Mountain Boulevard and Montgomery street and Oro-Dam Boulevard. Roads from Oro-Dam Boulevard to Rusty Dusty Road All roads north of the Feather River Canyon Drive going east to Loafer Creek Road Olive Highway north to Lake Oroville

