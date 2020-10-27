PG&E restores power to 156,000 customers with hopes of full restoration by the end of Tuesday

Nearly 200,000 remain in the dark as the electric company works to restore power after the latest wind event.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — PG&E has restored power to more than 156,000 customers, but 189,000 customers will likely have to wait until Tuesday evening for power to return.

Crews will need to complete patrols of more than 17,000 miles of transmission and distribution lines as they check for damage and hazards. PG&E said their preliminary data showed at least 13 instances of weather-related damage in the power shutoff areas. This includes downed lines and vegetation on power lines which could have sparked a wildfire. Incident Commander Mark Quinlan expects the number of hazards and damage cases to increase as they continue their work into Tuesday.

The outage was originally planned for 466,000 customers, but that number dropped throughout the weekend to about 345,000 as PG&E's meteorologist got a better sense of the weather. PG&E meteorologist Scott Strenfel called this past wind the strongest of the season, with areas like Sonoma County recording peak gusts of 89 miles per hour.

Counties in Northern California with customers that could expect power to be restored Tuesday evening include:

Yolo County - 165 customers

Stanislaus County - 35 customers

Solano County - 1,597 customers

Placer County - 17,017 customers

Nevada County - 40,246 customers

El Dorado County - 38,462 customers

Butte County - 13,066 customers

PG&E was able to keep about 200k customers on during this PSPS event by using microgrids, substations with temporary generation and grid sectionalizing devices. Learn more here: https://t.co/304z04rqSy pic.twitter.com/bjKtqsUbyz — PG&E (@PGE4Me) October 27, 2020

While major fires were avoided in Northern California, Southern California wasn't so lucky. Southern California Edison says its equipment may have sparked the Silverado Fire that has prompted evacuation orders for more than 90,000 people and critically injured two firefighters. Edison filed a report with the state Public Utilities Commission that says a “lashing wire” may have struck a conductor in the area where the fire broke out Monday. That blaze and a smaller one nearby prompted evacuation orders in Irvine and other Orange County communities.

A Red Flag Warning is still in effect for many parts of Northern California through 5 p.m. Tuesday.

