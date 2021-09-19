PG&E could turn off power to nearly 17,000 across 13 counties due to severe weather

It would impact portions of 13 counties that include Butte, Colusa, Glenn, Kern, Lake, Mendocino, Napa, Santa Barbara, Shasta, Solano, Sonoma, Tehama, and Yolo.

CALIFORNIA, USA — PG&E is warning nearly 17,000 customers that severe weather could trigger power shutoffs across 13 counties.

According to PG&E, the Public Safety Power Shutoff event is likely for Monday, Sept. 20 in an effort to prevent potential wildfires. It could impact portions of 13 counties that include Butte, Colusa, Glenn, Kern, Lake, Mendocino, Napa, Santa Barbara, Shasta, Solano, Sonoma, Tehama, and Yolo.

The Solano County Office of Emergency Services said about 801 customers in the unincorporated part of the county could be impacted.

Portions of tribal communities in Grindstone Rancheria and Cortina Rancheria could also be impacted.

To view a breakdown of the areas impacted by the potential power shutoff, you can download a full list from PG&E HERE.

Maps

View below for PG&E Public Safety Power Shutoff map. You can enter your address to see if it is among the potentially impacted counties.

RELATED: