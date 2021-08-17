Photos and videos of the Caldor Fire burning in El Dorado County

The Caldor Fire in El Dorado County exploded overnight in size, burning many homes and buildings.

GRIZZLY FLATS, Calif. — The Caldor Fire in El Dorado County exploded overnight in size, burning many homes and structures.

There is a continued threat to residences and buildings in the areas of Omo Ranch and Grizzly Flats as well as private businesses, commercial timberlands, vineyards and other agricultural lands.

Fire behavior has become rapid and dynamic.

Click HERE for the latest evacuation information.

Photos and video from the ABC10 team:

This is what some local residents have seen:

#CaldorFire Ring video footage from last night in Grizzly Flats. Owner says all homes on this street were destroyed pic.twitter.com/CAzFS9YofD — Guy Tucker (@GuyTucker27) August 17, 2021