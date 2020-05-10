Zogg Fire in Shasta County reaches 56,305 acres and 76 percent containment

Cal Fire SHU says firefighters "continue working towards increasing containment."

SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. — Cal Fire Shasta-Trinity Unit continues to make steady progress in containing the Zogg Fire in Shasta and Tehama County.

The fire, which has reached 56,305 acres and is 76 percent contained, has resulted in four fatalities, one firefighter injury, and 203 structures destroyed.

Cal Fire SHU says in an incident report, "firefighters continue working towards increasing containment," though "there is still potential for active fire due to the hot and dry temperatures that have occurred over the past 2 months."

There are still some evacuation orders and warnings in place in Shasta and Tehama counties. Evacuation centers have been put in place to aid survivors of the fire.

Evacuation centers:

Temporarily evacuation: contact (530) 276-8034 for virtual assistance.

Large animal evacuation center: Cottonwood Rodeo Grounds, 3917 Main St.,Cottonwood, Calif.

Small animal evacuation center: Haven Humane Society, 7449 Eastside Road, Anderson, Calif.

MAPS

This map includes mandatory evacuations and warnings in the area, as well as road closures. Red indicates a mandatory evacuation and yellow indicates a warning.

Several roads in Shasta County are temporarily closed because of the fire.

WILDFIRE PREPS

If you live in a wildfire-prone zone, Cal Fire suggests creating a defensible space around your home. Defensible space is an area around a building in which vegetation and other debris are completely cleared. At least 100 feet is recommended.