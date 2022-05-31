Woodland Public Library fire leads to arson arrest

As police investigated the area, they found the suspect who matched the description and arrested Joel Michel, a Woodland resident, on the charge of arson.

WOODLAND, Calif — A Woodland man was arrested after a fire burned burned portions of the Woodland Public Library.

According to the Woodland Police Department, miscellaneous items were gathered and burned next to the Woodland Public Library around 1:50 a.m. Tuesday, May 31. Police and fire reports said the fire swiftly burned up the side of the wall.

Also, according to the Woodland Police Department, those who called in to report the incident mentioned the suspect wearing a red sweatshirt, walking away from the area of the fire. As police investigated the area, they found the suspect who matched the description and arrested Joel Michel, a 27-year-old Woodland resident, on charges of arson.

Michel had set a recliner or piece of furniture on fire, which seemed to have started the overall fire, according to Sergeant Damsel with the Woodland Police Department.

At the time of the fire, the library was closed and there was no activity around the building in the morning, so there was no threat to the surrounding area.

‼️Quick Response From 🚨Police🚨 and 🔥Fire🔥 Department Leads to Arson Arrest ‼️ At approximately 1:50 AM, Woodland Police... Posted by Woodland Police Department on Tuesday, May 31, 2022