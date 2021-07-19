Woman left with minor injuries after car was launched off overpass, Yuba City police say

Yuba City police said a car was launched from an overpass before landing and flipping onto East Onstott Road

YUBA CITY, Calif. — The Yuba City Police Department said a woman was left with minor injuries after her car was launched over an overpass and flipped onto East Onstott Road.

Police said the incident happened July 14 around 7:43 a.m. Authorities received several 911 calls regarding a single vehicle accident at East Onstott and Pease Road, and, upon arrival, they found a Toyota Camry lying upside down with the driver trapped inside.

Yuba City Fire personnel arrived and extricated the driver, who was identified as a 26-year-old woman from Yuba City. The woman was treated for minor injuries after being taken to the hospital and was later released.

Citing witnesses on scene, police said the vehicle was involved in a hit-and-run accident on East Onstott near Eager Road and was traveling at a high rate of speed.

The driver was unable to negotiate a sharp turn, drove off the roadway and up the embankment of the Pease Road overpass, according to police. The vehicle was launched into the air over the overpass and landed on the ground before flipping onto East Onstott Road. According to investigators, the driver was believed to have been traveling at an excessively high speed when the vehicle left the roadway.

Police don't believe drugs or alcohol were a factor in the accident. The crash is currently under investigation by the Yuba City Police Department and the hit and run at East Onstott and Eager roads are being investigated by the California Highway Patrol.