Local fitness studio owner organizing a run for Ukraine at the Capitol | What You Need to Know

The Run for Ukraine will be held at the state Capitol on Saturday, Apr. 2, 2022, beginning at 8:30 a.m.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — As the Russia-Ukraine crisis continues, the owner of a local fitness studio in Rocklin is organizing a run for Ukraine at the state Capitol as a way to support the people of Ukraine.

The Run for Ukraine will be held on Saturday, Apr. 2, 2022, beginning at 8:30 a.m. The distance of the run will be approximately three miles around the perimeter of the Capitol.

Elina Basaraba, the owner of Fitnello, says participants eight years old or older are welcome to participate in the event.

“We want this to be a family-friendly event, so I recommend anyone come out and participate,” Basaraba said. “Participants can either walk or run at the event, so they do not have to be athletic to participate.”

Basaraba says participating in the run is completely free, but they are encouraging participants to make a donation to help bring relief to the people of Ukraine.

Being in the fitness industry, Basaraba says she decided to organize an event centered around something she is passionate about to bring awareness to the Russia-Ukraine crisis and support the people of Ukraine.

"This run will be an opportunity for people to come together, standing strong, to support the people of Ukraine," Basaraba said.

Basaraba’s husband Max was born in Ukraine and came to the United States when he was 18-years-old.

“As someone who has very big connections with Ukraine, the Russia-Ukraine crisis has really hit home for my family and I,” Basaraba said.

Basaraba's husband has kept tight bonds with his home country as he has been running his high-tech business out of Ukraine for the last 18 years.

When Russia invaded Ukraine, Max's business founded a non-profit organization, Ukraine-Org, that has been helping support the people of Ukraine.

"He has been working directly with the thousands of people on the grounds of Ukraine in great need of help right now," Basaraba said.

Participants can register for the Run for Ukraine HERE.

ABC10 has a full list of ways you can help the people of Ukraine HERE.