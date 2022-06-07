California Attorney General race: 2022 election results

Bonta, the only Democrat in the race, is running in his first statewide election since being appointed to the post last year.

CALIFORNIA, USA — Low voter turnout and some political gamesmanship may decide which of three challengers emerges Tuesday to take on California Attorney General Rob Bonta in the November election.

Bonta, the only Democrat in the race, is running in his first statewide election after Gov. Gavin Newsom appointed the former state assemblyman to the post last year.

He faces two Republicans: Nathan Hochman, a former federal prosecutor and former assistant U.S. attorney general endorsed by the state party, and private attorney Eric Early, legal counsel for the unsuccessful effort to recall Newsom last year.

But the wildcard is Sacramento County District Attorney Anne Marie Schubert, who gave up her Republican affiliation four years ago and is running as an independent. Schubert has portrayed herself as a tough-on-crime career prosecutor but is both openly gay and pro-choice, leaving her difficult to pigeonhole on social issues.

Also running is Green Party candidate Dan Kapelovitz.

The office of California attorney general has long provided both a national stage and a stepping stone to higher office, including recently for Vice President Kamala Harris, U.S. Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra and former Gov. Jerry Brown.

