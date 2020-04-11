Local Updates: Sacramento's 'Strong Mayor' measure fails to pass

While some propositions and local measures were decided on election night, millions of California votes are still being tallied.

CALIFORNIA, USA — While some propositions and most measures were decided on election night, other results are still rolling in as votes continue to be tallied.

In all of California, only 72% of the vote has been counted as of 6:30 a.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 4, meaning there are millions more votes left on the table. The next update for each precinct differs. For example, Sacramento County will release results on Tuesday and Friday of every week at 4 p.m. Measures that have passed in Sacramento County include Measure M, Citrus Heights' one-cent sales tax increase, and Measure R, Rancho Cordova's half-cent sales tax increase.

The results of several highly anticipated propositions have also already been called. Prop. 17 and Prop. 22 are the only two that have passed so far.

Other propositions have decidedly failed: Prop. 20, which sought stricter parole and sentencing, Prop. 21, which established local rent control, and Prop. 23, which created stricter dialysis clinic standards.

Here are the propositions that are not yet decided as California votes continue to be counted:

Proposition 14 - Stem cell research

A proposition that would keep alive California’s first-of-its-kind stem cell research program has a narrow lead.

Californians have voted 51% in favor and 49% against.

Proposition 15 - Commercial Property

A ballot measure to partially dismantle California's system of tying property taxes to the last sales price was trailing narrowly.

52% of voters have said 'No' so far to this Prop.

Tax Proposition 16 - End the Diversity Ban

A ballot measure to reinstate affirmative action in California government is failing by a pretty large margin.

56% of Californians are saying 'No' to ending the ban on considering race in public hiring, contracting and college admission, with only 44% saying 'Yes'.

Proposition 18 - Allow 17-year-olds to vote in primaries

This proposition is about letting 17-year-olds vote and it was not as sweeping as it sounds. Prop 18 would make a very specific change to the voting rights for 17-year-old citizens that only affects primary elections.

The result for this Prop. is still undecided, as 55% have said 'No' with over a quarter of the vote left to tally.

Proposition 19 - Property Tax

There are two main parts to this proposition, a tax increase as well as a tax benefit. The tax hike will be for people who inherit property from their families. The tax benefit is to help seniors, the disabled, and victims of wildfires and disasters.

52% of Californians have said 'Yes' to Prop. 19 and 48% have said 'No'.

Proposition 24 - Consumer Privacy

The measure to expand California's digital privacy law has maintained its lead with 11 million votes counted. Proposition 24 was leading with 56% of the vote as of early Wednesday.

Proposition 25 - Replace Cash Bail