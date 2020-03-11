Here's when to expect Sacramento County election updates

SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. — With an all mail-in ballot system throughout California, some contests might not have a clear winner on election night.
In Sacramento County, the ballots the first wave of early vote results will be released at 8:15 p.m. These results will be the first count of many ongoing ballot returns.
Through the night, more updates will come in two hour increments.
Following Election Night, the county will release results on Tuesday and Friday of every week at 4 p.m. This will continue until December 1 at 4 p.m.
You can find Sacramento County turnout results by clicking HERE.
Editor’s Note: Karina Gonzalez and Sabrina Sanchez, of ABC10's Voter Access Team, reached out to Sacramento County for the above information
WATCH ALSO:
Measure M will be on the ballot for Citrus Heights residents. A "yes" vote approves the measure and authorizes an extra 1% sales tax.