Here's when to expect Sacramento County election updates

The first results will come at 8:15 p.m. on Election Night.

SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. — With an all mail-in ballot system throughout California, some contests might not have a clear winner on election night.

In Sacramento County, the ballots the first wave of early vote results will be released at 8:15 p.m. These results will be the first count of many ongoing ballot returns.

Through the night, more updates will come in two hour increments.

Following Election Night, the county will release results on Tuesday and Friday of every week at 4 p.m. This will continue until December 1 at 4 p.m.

Editor’s Note: Karina Gonzalez and Sabrina Sanchez, of ABC10's Voter Access Team, reached out to Sacramento County for the above information

