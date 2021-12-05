x
Gov. Gavin Newsom works with Nevada governor to plan a fix for I-15 congestion

California Gov. Gavin Newsom says the shoulder about five miles south of the border will be made into a third lane during peak hours.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The governors of Nevada and California say they have a plan to brings some immediate relief to traffic congestion on Interstate 15 at the border of the two states. 

In a joint announcement Sunday with Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak, California Gov. Gavin Newsom says the shoulder about five miles south of the border will be made into a third lane during peak hours.

The Las Vegas Journal reports that the project will cost about $12 million. But Newsom says existing money will be used to complete the project and it will be done by the summer of next year. 

Newsom says a more permanent solution to the I-15 traffic woes is still needed, however. 

