Democrat Kevin Paffrath to participate in Wednesday night's recall debate

Youtube star Kevin Paffrath will be on stage for the first time. He wants to kick Newsom out of office, even if it means a Republican taking his spot.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — As much as Gov. Gavin Newsom wants people to think this recall is him against what he calls Trump Republicans, there are several Democrats on the ballot including YouTube Financial Analyst Kevin Paffrath.

The Democratic Party is asking everyone to vote "No" on question one, and then leave question two blank. It's a tactic that Paffrath calls selfish.

"Newsom telling people to leave the second part of the ballot blank is selfish and un-American," Paffrath said. "It leaves Californians gambling with the result of the next year and their future, which is unacceptable.”

Paffrath would obviously like to be the one to replace Newsom, but his dislike runs so deep, he'd rather have a Republican take Newsom's spot if it came down to it.

"Because Democrats have so much control in the legislature, a Republican is not going to be able to get anything done before 2022," Paffrath said.

Wednesday night's debate is the first time Paffrath is invited to participate. He's even offered Newsom a million dollars himself to debate.

"These are tools for society to evaluate their candidates beyond prepared statements," he said. "So, I think these are requirements or should be requirements. I would love to go to any debate and all debates."

Paffrath said he is not going away any time soon.

"If we lose, we'll still have so much momentum that we’ll easily be able to go into the 2022 election and beat Gavin Newsom in 2022," he said.

The Wednesday night debate, the fourth debate so far, will feature three Kevins; Kevin Faulconer, Kevin Kiley, and Kevin Paffrath. The only non-Kevin is Businessmen John Cox.

The debate starts at 7 p.m. and will run for an hour.

Caitlyn Jenner, Larry Elder, and Gavin Newsom were all invited to participate but declined.

Continue the conversation with Morgan on Facebook.