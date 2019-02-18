EL DORADO HILLS, Calif. — The El Dorado County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help locating a missing woman.

According to a Facebook post by the department, Brooke Harris, 49, has been missing since Thursday, Feb. 14. She was last seen in El Dorado Hills.

Harris is 5 feet 6 inches tall and approximately 140 pounds with blonde hair and green eyes. Her vehicle is a 2015 gray Toyota Highlander with California license plate 7KDC011.

If you have any information about Harris' location, contact the El Dorado County Sheriff's Department at 530-621-6600, extension 304.

