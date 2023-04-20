How to watch Kings vs. Warriors Game 3

Draymond Green won't be playing. Domantas Sabonis is questionable. Here's how to catch the next game in the Kings vs. Warriors playoff series.

The NBA suspended Draymond Green for the game without pay for stepping on the chest of Sacramento’s Domantas Sabonis.

The NBA made the announcement of a decision by executive vice president and head of basketball operations, Joe Dumars.

“The suspension was based in part on Green’s history of unsportsmanlike acts,” the NBA said in a statement.

Sabonis will be listed as questionable when the Kings take on the Warriors at the Chase Center, officials said.

Now to some good news, De’Aaron Fox of Sacramento was revealed as the inaugural winner of the new Clutch Player award.

After a heated Game 2, here's where to catch the next game.

HOW TO WATCH

The easiest way to tune in is over the air. The game will be aired on TNT at 7 p.m. Thursday, April 20.

You can also tune in through NBA League Pass or listen on the radio at Sactown Sports 1140AM.

If those options aren't enough, Game 3 is in San Francisco at the Chase Center, just about a two-hour drive or less from Sacramento. Fans can buy a ticket to see the event in person.

TICKETS

Ticket prices for Thursday's game are nowhere near the record-breaking prices Game 1 had at the Golden 1 Center.

Ticketmaster has seats for as low as $222, StubHub has them going for around $239 and SeatGeek has them for as low as $209.

Hurry, tickets are hot and they are selling fast!

WATCH PARTY

The Golden 1 Center is having an Away Game Watch Party presented by Phoong Law. Unfortunately, Thursday's event is sold out.

Not to worry, you can still celebrate the home team at the Kings Playoffs Playground.

The Playground is now open at Ali Youssefi Square near the intersection of K and 7th Streets.

A game ticket is not required for entry into the Playoffs Playground, which is open from noon to halftime Thursday.

