3 ways for the Kings to bust the playoff drought Monday night

The Sacramento Kings haven't seen a playoff berth in 16 seasons, but that could change Monday night

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Sacramento Kings fans have been waiting 16 seasons for a night like tonight.

"16 years is a long time to be a sports fan and not have success to cheer for, so I don't think that it's overblown. I think that 16 years is a long time and I think that it's amazing for Sacramento fans to hopefully get this," said Jace Gawne-Buckland, who traveled from Australia to see the Kings beat the Jazz and Suns over the weekend.

The longest playoff drought in NBA history could finally come to an end against the Minnesota Timberwolves, but the Kings have more than one way to bust the drought.

A loss by either the Los Angeles Clippers or the Phoenix Suns Monday night will also clinch the long-sought playoff berth. It's a similar scenario to last week, but this time the Kings only need one team to lose instead of both.

The Suns go up against the Utah Jazz and the Clippers square off against the Chicago Bulls.

The Kings would become the third team from the Western Conference to clinch a spot in the playoffs if either scenario plays out.