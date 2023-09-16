Sacramento Kings unveil logo to celebrate 100th anniversary

The Kings are planning events throughout the season to honor the franchise's 100-year anniversary.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The Sacramento Kings announced Saturday a new logo and events planned throughout the season to honor the franchise's 100th year.

The new logo reads, "100 Years of Royalty" and features five jewels inside a crown meant to pay tribute to the cities that the Kings have called home.

The logo, which will be featured on team merchandise, was made in collaboration with graphic designer Todd Radom.

The Kings, founded in 1923, moved to Sacramento in 1985 after stints in Rochester, Cincinnati, Kansas City and Omaha.

In addition to the logo, the Kings announced events to be held throughout the NBA season to mark their centennial year.

The first event will be a DOCO Block Party on Sunday from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. in the Downtown Commons. The other events will be on Kings home game days.

The announcement came after the Kings unveiled a new mural in midtown Sacramento Friday featuring the Golden1 Center and the team's purple beam.

Looking for ways to celebrate this weekend?



🎨“Light the Beam Mural” in Midtown unveiled today

⚾ 916 Night and more at the River Cats games Saturday and Sunday

🟣🔦 Feel the DOCO Block Party vibes on Sunday pic.twitter.com/XhafNUA6Fy — Sacramento Kings (@SacramentoKings) September 16, 2023

