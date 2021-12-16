Sacramento Kings cancel Thursday's practice as concerns grow about COVID-19 outbreak

The Sacramento Kings canceled practice Thursday and the team is increasing testing.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The Sacramento Kings canceled practice Thursday and there is internal concern about the number of players who will be available for Friday's game due to COVID-19 cases.

According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski and a spokesperson for the Kings, the team is increasing testing ahead of Friday's game against the Memphis Grizzlies. The news comes after it was announced interim head coach Alvin Gentry and Marvin Bagley III tested positive for COVID-19 on Wednesday.

The Kings are scheduled to face the Memphis Grizzlies Friday at 7 p.m. The Kings are 12-17.

James Harden and Giannis Antetokounmpo are a few NBA players currently sidelined by COVID-19.

It underscores what league officials have been saying for weeks: The pandemic is still very much a problem and that’s why Friday is such a priority. Friday is Booster Day, when the latest NBA guidelines will be implemented.

The NBA has seen a rash of COVID-19 outbreaks lately, leading even to the league's first postponement of games. The Chicago Bulls had to postpone two games as 10 players entered the league’s health and safety protocols.