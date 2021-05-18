Sacramento Republic FC star Jordan McCrary teams up with Architects of Hope to mentor local kids

Jordan McCrary is using soccer as a vehicle to teach life skills to local kids in underrepresented communities.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Sacramento Republic FC's 2021 USL Championship season is just getting started, but the club's community outreach efforts run all year long.

One of Republic FC's star defenders, Jordan McCrary, announced earlier this month that he's teaming up with local non-profit, Architects of Hope [AOH], to bring soccer to underserved children in Sacramento.

Earlier this month, McCrary met with a dozen students from Woodbine Elementary School at Maple Park Courts in South Sacramento to kick off his new mentorship program using soccer as a vehicle to teach life skills.

In partnership with AOH, McCrary will host monthly meet ups with local kids throughout the summer, bringing the group of about a dozen to Republic FC practices and matches.