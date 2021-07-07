Some I-80 lanes reopen after shutdown near Blue Canyon due to fire

The shutdown affected the eastbound lanes of the highway in an area west of Blue Canyon in Placer County.

BLUE CANYON, Calif. — 5:15 p.m. update:

Most lanes on I-80 eastbound near Blue Canyon have reopened, Caltrans said.

The #1 lane remains closed at this time, though crews are expecting the highway to be completely reopened by 8 p.m.

3:50 p.m. update:

Cal Fire says the vegetation fire that caused eastbound I-80 to shutdown near Blue Canyon was caused by an RV, which caught fire in the media between east and west bound lanes.

The fire was roughly 1.5 acres and has been extinguished. Cal Trans said it expects to reopen the eastbound slow lane at roughly 4:30 p.m. while clean up efforts continue.

Original story:

A vegetation fire has prompted parts of I-80 to shutdown as firefighters battle the blaze, California Highway Patrol said.

The shutdown is affecting the eastbound lanes of the highway in an area west of Blue Canyon in Placer County. Cal Fire and Alta Fire Protection District are responding.

There is no information on when crews expect lanes to reopen.

In a video provided by CHP - Gold Run, the fire is small, but is sending up large plumes of dark black smoke. The area where the flames can be seen is full of dense vegetation and trees.

CHP did not say what started the fire, but there appears to be some sort of blackened vehicle or equipment visible in the video of the fire.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

