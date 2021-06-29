Pedestrian killed after being hit by car in South Sacramento

Sacramento police did not say when S Watt Avenue and Fruitridge Road will re-open. They are advising drivers to use alternative routes.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Traffic is shut down on Watt Avenue and Fruitridge Road in South Sacramento after a woman was hit and killed by a vehicle on Tuesday, police say.

Sacramento police said the crash just before 4:45 p.m.

First responders transported the pedestrian to the hospital where she was pronounced dead. The driver remained at the scene before he was also taken to the hospital for minor injuries.

Police did not release the identities of the pedestrian or the driver and did not say what led to the collision.

Drivers are asked to use alternate routes. There is no estimated time for when the roads will be reopened.

**Traffic Advisory** S Watt Ave and Fruitridge Rd will be closed in all directions as officers investigate a serious injury collision involving a vehicle and a pedestrian. Please plan for alternate routes. This thread will be updated when the roadway reopens. pic.twitter.com/bhtGtN7n8J — Sacramento Police (@SacPolice) June 30, 2021

