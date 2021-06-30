SacRT expanding service area into Elk Grove after annexation agreement

As part of the agreement, SacRT will “provide fixed-route local, commuter and paratransit services and maintenance operations for Elk Grove” beginning July 1, 2021.

SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. — Sacramento Regional Transit (SacRT) is set to annex Elk Grove transit services and will provide transportation services to both cities beginning on July 1, 2021.

As part of the agreement, SacRT will “provide fixed-route local, commuter and paratransit services and maintenance operations for Elk Grove,” transit officials said in a press release.

Transit officials say they anticipate a seamless transition of service for both riders in Sacramento and Elk Grove.

"By expanding the District to include Elk Grove's transit services, SacRT will link more people to resources and opportunities region-wide," said SacRT General Manager/CEO Henry Li in a press release.

Li said the move is a step in the direction of making SacRT truly regional and will help it be more competitive for regional, state, and federal transit funding. Other goals of the merger include increased transit frequency, a broader coverage area, and growth in the Blue Line service from Consumnes River College into Elk Grove.

“This change allows the City to expand greater opportunities for regional collaboration, and hopefully a smoother experience for riders,” Elk Grove City Council Member and SacRT Board Director Pat Hume said.

The move isn’t totally surprising. SacRT has been operating e-tran and e-van services to Elk Grove under a service contract since July 2019.

Transit officials say both SacRT and Elk Grove will form a group of current riders and transit stakeholders to help provide input on service performance and customer service complaints, and will help conduct public outreach during the transition.

