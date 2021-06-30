x
Sacramento

Downtown apartment complex fire displaces residents

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — An overnight apartment fire in Sacramento has displaced all residents. 

The fire happened at a four-unit complex in downtown Sacramento near 5th and T Streets overnight on Wednesday. Fire officials with the Sacramento Fire Department said the blaze started in the first floor and threatened units on the second floor. 

No residents were injured. 

Upon arrival, firefighters also found crime scene tape around the apartment complex.

"Our team is working to find out what caused the fire and why the area is surrounded by crime scene tape," a fire official at the scene told ABC10. 

This story will be updated with more information as it becomes available. 

