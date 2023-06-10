M3.8 earthquake hits Northern California

Some people reported feeling the earthquake in the Clearlake and Santa Rosa areas.

SONOMA COUNTY, Calif. — A preliminary magnitude 3.8 earthquake struck in Sonoma County Sunday afternoon.

The U.S. Geological Survey says the quake struck shortly after 2:30 p.m.

It was centered about 15.4 miles north northeast of Healdsburg, 4.3 miles west of Cobb and 72.6 miles west northwest of Sacramento.

People reported feeling it nearby in the Clearlake area and near Santa Rosa. There are no immediate reports of damage.

A map of where the earthquake was likely felt can be found HERE.

ALL ABOUT EARTHQUAKE PREP:

