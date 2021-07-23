Triple digit heat and calmer winds to create air quality concerns this weekend in Northern California

Wildfires burning in Northern California will cause haziness and light smoke to settle in the Valleys and Foothills for the next few days.

A "Spare the Air" alert has been issued for the Sacramento region Friday and Saturday, July 23 and 24, because air quality has been deemed "unhealthy for sensitive groups."

As the Sacramento region deals with poor air quality, cities to the northeast of fires are dealing with dangerous smoke.

Overnight easterly winds will move smoke into the Valley, causing the day to start with a bit of haze. As temperatures rise into the triple digits, air flow will be limited, despite the Delta Breeze, resulting in warmer air aloft, trapping smoke particles closer to the surface.

The heat and high pressure will limit winds from dispersing pollution and small smoke particles.

A high pressure system is circulating most of the smoke to the northeast, pushing smoke into the Sierra and Nevada. Tahoe is also dealing with some pollution and smoke from the Tamarack Fire though this weekend.

The worst air quality for the Valley will be Saturday, as pollutants remain trapped overnight and the Delta Breeze is limited to 5 - 10 mph.

By Sunday into Monday, thunderstorm chances arrive with that high pressure system in the desert southwest, bringing monsoonal moisture along with it.

Temperatures are expected to drop into the low 90s by Monday, but threats of thunderstorms also increase the chances of new wildfires.

READ MORE FROM ABC10:

ABC10: Watch, Download, Read 1/9

2/9

3/9

4/9

5/9

6/9

7/9

8/9

9/9 1 / 9

Watch more from ABC10