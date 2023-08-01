TIMELINE: More damaging winds Monday with the biggest storm hitting this week

An extreme impact storm is bringing damaging winds with gusts up to 65 mph and the risk of widespread power outages and growing flooding concerns.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Another extreme impact wind event is hitting Northern California with wind gusts up to 65mph. This is arriving on the heels of the damaging wind event overnight Saturday to early Sunday that knocked out power to over 300,000 people and flattened trees throughout the valley.

A FLOOD WARNING began late Sunday for the Cosumnes River at Michigan Bar. The incoming storm is bringing heavy rain and will produce a significant rise in the Cosumnes River. Flood Stage is expected to occur by this afternoon. Some roads will be impassable and evacuation will be difficult to impossible.

MONDAY MORNING

A HIGH WIND WARNING will be in effect until 2 p.m. Peak gusts continue until 7 a.m. with some parts of the valley getting winds near 65 mph. This will be in sequence with the heaviest rain. Saturated soils will make trees vulnerable to toppling and street flooding possible during the morning commute.

Any trees and power poles leaning as a result of Saturday's winds will likely come down leading to widespread power outages.

Flooding will also be a growing concern with a FLOOD WATCH in effect. Heavy rain and rising snow levels will continue through the morning commute and into the afternoon. Give yourself extra time to get where you need to be. Travel will not be pleasant. If you can work from home, it's probably a wise decision.

A WINTER STORM WARNING and AVALANCHE WATCH is in effect for the Sierra. Wind gusts could reach over 100 mph. Due to snow, rain, and wind, travel is not advised in Sierra with rapidly changing weather conditions.

Snow levels will rise through the morning hours even above pass level, meaning much of the area will be seeing rain. This increases the flood threat for areas downstream in the foothills and valley.

MONDAY AFTERNOON

By the lunchtime and afternoon hours Monday, the rain will be winding down with some periods of dry weather. Be prepared for lingering standing water on roadways, especially in low-lying areas and near creeks. The Sacramento Weir may be opened up today which adds water to the Yolo bypass. This decision has not been made as of early Monday morning.

Winds will be dying down but there is likely to be a lot of debris on the road from trees that were blown around overnight. Travel will likely still be difficult, even for the evening commute.

Snow levels begin to drop Monday late afternoon to below the passes.

TUESDAY

Rain and snow showers continue with the possibility of thunderstorms. Flooding concerns will continue to grow with continued rises in mainstem rivers. The FLOOD WATCH will continue until rivers, creeks and streams have receded.

Snow levels continue to fall to nearly 4,500-5,500 feet reducing the downstream runoff.

