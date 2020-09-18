Cool temps and better air quality hitting Northern California this weekend

Valley locations are seeing much better air quality, with little to no smoke Friday morning.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — After a week of warm and smoky weather, some big, beneficial changes are coming for Northern California.

Valley locations are seeing much better air quality, with little to no smoke Friday morning. Light rain Friday morning should help knock down some smoke particles, and air quality will continue to improve, but it will be gradual.

This will change likely for the Sacramento Valley though, with stronger winds from the west bringing in more smoke from the August Complex fire. Friday afternoon and evening, the Crest of the Sierra and areas to the east, including Truckee and the Tahoe basin, will see Red Flag fire conditions as wind gusts are expected to reach up to 50 mph with low humidity. Any fire that breaks out will move quickly. Ongoing fires in the area will grow and will add smoke to the east side of the Sierra.

For the Western slope of the Sierra, we are seeing pockets of poor air quality related to smoke in canyons and low lying areas in the Foothills near some of the fires.

The weekend will see settled conditions for wind, but rising temperatures after a cooler Friday.

Valley areas will top out in the mid 80s Saturday with morning clouds and near 90 degrees by Sunday. No new Red Flag Warnings will be issued for the weekend after the Sierra warning ends at 11 p.m. Friday.

Here's a look at the smoke forecast for today. Gusty winds yesterday & overnight pushed smoke out of much of NorCal. However, as winds pick up again this afternoon as the weather system passes through, locations east of active wildfires will likely see an increase in smoke. #CAwx pic.twitter.com/s737N72jII — NWS Sacramento (@NWSSacramento) September 18, 2020