STOCKTON, Calif. — StocktonCon makes its return to the Stockton Arena on Saturday,

The convention is arguably the only place in the area you'll be finding celebrity guests, artists, vendors, pro-wrestlers and cosplayers under one roof.

Touted as the Central Valley's hub for people who love pop culture and entertainment, StocktonCon will be returning for their ninth year, albeit with some temporary changes, according to their website.

The convention will run for two days. Both days run for the same time from 10 a.m. - 5 p.m.

What's at StocktonCon

The two-day event will have different attractions each day. For the full, list click HERE. For highlights, see below for notable events.

Saturday, Sept. 11

Cosplay Wrestling Federation, a competitive, improv traveling panel and event in the spirit of pro wrestling and cosplay is set to take place.

Wrestling Kings Panel with Booker T and Jerry Lawler

StocktonCon Costume Contest

Voice Talent Spotlight with Joe Zieja, Greg Baldwin, and Terry McGovern

Sunday, Sept 12

Anime Stockton - Visitors can come to hear voice talent discuss how they got started voicing anime characters. Anime guests Brittney Karbowski, Chris Tergliafera, and Lauren Landa will be in attendance.

- Visitors can come to hear voice talent discuss how they got started voicing anime characters. Anime guests Brittney Karbowski, Chris Tergliafera, and Lauren Landa will be in attendance. Comics Roundtable - Thomas Yeates, Trina Robbins, and more will discuss their experiences and future adventures.

- Thomas Yeates, Trina Robbins, and more will discuss their experiences and future adventures. Kids’ Costume Contest - This costume contest will celebrate the conclusion of their return to in-person events.

COVID protocols

Masks are required for all attendees regardless of vaccination status. All guests at the convention will also have to be vaccinated or have a negative COVID test within a 72-hour window of the event. Physical proof is not required; attendees can verbally acknowledge they meet the criteria. Guests can remove masks in designated dining areas and at celebrity booths.

How much is it?

Tickets are $20 at the door, but kids under 12 are free with a paid adult, according to the website. Two-day passes are not available this year, but are expected to return in 2022.

For more information on locations and times for the convention, click HERE.

