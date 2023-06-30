3 ways to cut fruit | Healthy Living with Megan Evans

The CDC estimates that one in ten Americans eat the recommended amount of fruit and vegetables.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The CDC estimates that one in ten Americans eat the recommended amount of fruit and vegetables. They say only 12% of Americans get enough fruit.

Cutting fruit and having it accessible during the day is an excellent way to boost your fruit intake.

Here are three ways to cut different fruits to help you eat more of them.

Watermelon

First, cut the watermelon in half and turn the cut side of the watermelon onto the cutting board. Then start cutting from one side to the other. Turn the watermelon halfway, and cut in the opposite direction to get cubed shapes. This will make watermelon sticks. It's a fun way to switch up eating watermelon, and kids love it too!

Mango

First, look at the mango upright, and find the tallest side. The pit will be close to it. With a paring knife, slice half of the mango off the pit. Then take that side and cut vertical lines down the fruit. Turn the mango, so the vertical lines are now facing you horizontally, and cut vertical lines again. Make sure not to your fingers, or through the skin of the mango. It should look like a grid. You should be able to push the mango from the skin side and pop it out.

Pineapple

If you haven't tried a pineapple corer, now is the time! This makes cutting pineapples so much easier.

First, cut the top of the pineapple off. Then press the pineapple core on the core of the pineapple, and turn it until it reaches the bottom. Then gently pull it back out, with all that delicious pineapple to eat.