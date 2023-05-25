Here are 3 healthy habits for your morning routine | Healthy Living with Megan Evans

Here are three things you can start doing to start your day off better plus improve digestion andd increase energy.

How you start your morning can make or break your day. Here are three things you can start doing to start your day off better plus improve digestion, increase energy and productivity.

1. Drink warm or room-temperature lemon water

This is one of the best things you can do for your body first thing in the morning before you eat anything. Lemon juice is a natural detoxifier and is packed with antioxidants and electrolytes. When we drink warm lemon water on an empty stomach it helps neutralize the body’s pH levels and makes it more alkaline. It can also stimulate digestion.

2. View morning sunlight

There are now studies that show the benefits of getting outside first thing in the morning. It's shown to help keep you more alert and boost energy levels. This should be done before 10 a.m. and view at least 10 minutes of sunlight on a sunny day and 20 minutes on a cloudy one without sunglasses on, regular glasses are fine. It's also shown to help improve sleep by balancing our circadian rhythm.

3. Grounding

Grounding, also known as earthing, is when you walk barefoot on the earth's surface. It has been shown to help reduce inflammation, boost immunity and reduce stress. So while you're outside viewing morning sunlight, try doing some grounding to start your day off right.







