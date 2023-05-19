How to make homemade fruit popsicles | Healthy Living with Megan Evans

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — These homemade fruit popsicles are a healthy way to stay cool this summer. This frozen treat is naturally sweetened from fruit and can easily be customized to your favorite flavor.
Most of the store-bought popsicles are packed with refined sugar, artificial dyes and other ingredients that aren't the best for our health. Making them at home is not only better for you, but it will also save you money!
You only need 3 ingredients for these fruit popsicles, and a popsicle mold.
Ingredients
- 1 cup Water (can also use milk)
- 1 cup Frozen Fruit
- 3-4 Dates ( or sub 2 tbsp maple syrup or honey)
- 1 tsp Chia Seeds
Instructions
- Add all the ingredients to a bender and blend until smooth. If it's a thick consistency add more water and blend again.
- Pour into Popsicle molds and freeze overnight. If you have extra you can drink it like a smoothie or save in ice cube trays to add to a smoothie later.
