Sacramento management firm donates $1 million to support foster kids

Ticket to Dream Foundation donated $1 million dollars to provide essential items to foster kids amid the holiday season.

SACRAMENTO, Calif — December is the time of giving, and Allworth Financial took that to heart as it gave the ultimate gift this holiday season.

With offices in the Sacramento area, the management firm recently donated $1 million to foster children nationwide. The firm partnered with Ticket to Dream Foundation, an organization dedicated to providing support to foster kids, to provide essential items for foster kids.

This donation also marks the launch of Allworth Kids, which is a new program started by Allworth Financial dedicated to helping foster children throughout the country.

“I think we can all do something, lending a hand, or a gift in some way or serving as a mentor or tutor," explained Hanson. "There’s lots of things we can all do to support foster youth.”

Scott Hanson, Co-CEO of Allworth Financial, is pleased to give back to foster kids because this hits home for him.

“We were really looking for a cause we could get behind," Hanson said. "Something that all the associates of Allworth felt good about. Something that was near and dear to our hearts. Both my wife and I have adopted a couple of foster kids, so foster children have also been really important to us.”

Allworth Kids will be formally introduced next year. For more information on the program, click here.