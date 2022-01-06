Outgoing Sacramento vice principal to sue school district and principal

Dr. Elysse Versher alleged in a complaint that she faced racism from staff just two months into her initial tenure as assistant principal.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Outgoing West Campus High School Vice President Elysse Versher stood beside NAACP officials and other community leaders on Wednesday to announce a lawsuit against Sacramento City United School District (SCUSD).

The lawsuit comes after Versher announced her resignation earlier this month She said school district officials failed to support her after a racist incident on campus in November.

She told ABC10 that students wrote the "N-word" five times on a wall near her designated parking spot and posted threats to her on social media.

SCUSD officials said on Friday they closed their investigation into the incident, but identified no suspects or motives.

Now in a recently-filed lawsuit against not only the school district but also principal John McMeekin, Versher alleges she faced racism within two months of her initial tenure as assistant principal.

"I poured my heart, my time, my resources into children who were not biologically mine, because this is my calling," Versher said on Wednesday.

The allegations made in the 30-page lawsuit include:

A West Campus employee disparaged the high school's Black Student Union in front of her in 2019

A student's parent suggested Versher retained her position through affirmative action

High school students harassed and threatened Versher over social media and group text messages

Multiple instances of racist aggression from students, staff and parents.

Versher also said McMeekin allowed the alleged racism to continue through his responses to Versher's claims of racism and harassment.

For at least three years, Versher said she endured racist behavior at West Campus.

"Throughout her employ with SCUSD, (Versher) has experienced severe and ongoing racial discrimination, racial harassment, sexual harassment and retaliation by SCUSD and her supervisor, West Campus Principal John McMeekin," according to an excerpt of the lawsuit.

She is seeking both financial and non-financial damages from SCUSD and McMeekin, and a jury trial for the following alleged complaints:

Discrimination on the Basis of Race Retaliation Failure to Prevent Discrimination and Harassment Harassment on the Basis of Race Sexual Harassment Hostile Work Environment Violation of Lab. Code § 1102.5 Negligent Hiring, Training, and Retention Intentional Infliction of Emotional Distress

The outgoing vice principal is set to officially resign on June 17.