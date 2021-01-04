x
15 pounds of meth found by K9 officer during traffic stop near Merced

The drugs were covered in lemon pepper seasoning, wrapped up, and tucked inside the speakers of three portable karaoke machines, CHP investigators said.

MERCED, Calif. — Fifteen pounds of methamphetamine was found by a California Highway Patrol (CHP) during a traffic stop in Merced County on Tuesday.

According to CHP, the incident started when an officer pulled over the driver of a 2002 Audi A6 for speeding just after 4 p.m. on Tuesday. During that stop, the officer said he became suspicious of the husband and wife in the vehicle and suspected they may be involved in drug trafficking.

K9 Officer “Beny” performed an exterior sniff of the car and alerted his handler of the odor of narcotics, CHP said. Officers eventually found the drugs hidden inside of the karaoke equipment.

The couple was arrested at the scene on undisclosed charges. CHP did not identify either suspect.

