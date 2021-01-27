Rite-Aid clerk assaulted in Davis, company offering $1,000 reward for information

Police say the suspect became agitated and accused the clerk of "staring at him."

DAVIS, Calif. — The Davis Police Department is asking for the public's help identifying a suspect they say assaulted a drugstore clerk.

The incident happened just before 8 p.m. at a Rite Aid drugstore on Cowell Boulevard on Jan. 20. Officers arrived after receiving a call about an "unprovoked assault."

According to a press release from the police department, the suspect became agitated and accused the clerk of "staring" at him. The suspect allegedly threw items at the 62-year-old clerk, hit him with a metal shelf, pushed him to the ground, and punched him. Police say the suspect left briefly but later returned and punched the clerk several more times before walking away.

The clerk was taken to a local area hospital for treatment. Details on his exact injuries were not released.

Police describe the suspect as a white or Hispanic man. He is 5'8" tall and weighs approximately 180 pounds. He has short black or dark brown hair and a high forehead. He was captured on surveillance video wearing a black sweatshirt with a green stripe around the chest, black sweatpants, and white shoes.

While the suspect used a metal shelf to attack the victim, police say no weapons were seen during the incident and nothing was reportedly stolen from the store.

Investigators ask anyone with information on this assault to contact the Davis Police Department at 530-747-5400. The Rite-Aid Corporation is offering a $1,000 reward to anyone who can provide information leading to the identification and arrest of a suspect in this assault.

