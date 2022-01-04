Burglary suspects fling stolen catalytic converter toward cop car during getaway, Fairfield police say

Police said the suspects also tried to ram the officer's patrol car before starting a chase.

FAIRFIELD, Calif. — Police say two burglary suspects recklessly threw items out of their getaway car while being chased by an officer in Fairfield.

According to Fairfield Police Department, the burglary took place on New Year's Day at a recently built property. An officer on patrol went to the scene after getting a notice about a stolen vehicle in the area and eventually finding it on Yarrow Drive.

Police said the officer saw someone in the driver seat and a man leaving the property with several boxes of what they later learned was construction material.

The officer approached them, but the suspects drove away, allegedly trying to ram the officer's patrol car while taking off.

During the chase, police said the suspects started chucking things out of the vehicle. The duo allegedly flung a stolen catalytic converter out of the window and at the officer's patrol car.

Eventually, the two suspects were caught. Police identified them as 26-year-old Brenda Lozano from San Leandro and 27-year-old Damian Mendez Alvarez from Sacramento. They were booked into Solano County Jail on charges that included residential burglary, possession of a stolen vehicle, evading a police officer, assault with a deadly weapon, vandalism, and violating probation.

WATCH ALSO: