Boyfriend convicted in 2020 killing of Rancho Cordova woman

On Feb. 12, 2020, deputies found 52-year-old Jong Hee Park dead in the master bedroom of a Rancho Cordova home with severe trauma to her head and neck.

RANCHO CORDOVA, Calif. — A man is now facing up to life in prison after he was convicted of killing a Rancho Cordova woman in 2020.

The Sacramento County District Attorney's Office announced Monday that Nicholas Brynelson was convicted of the first-degree murder of Jong Hee Park.

According to prosecutors, Brynelson called 911 to report Park had been beaten up and was not breathing on Feb. 12, 2020.

"When deputies arrived on scene, Brynelson exited the residence with blood on his hands and his face, and his right hand was broken," prosecutors wrote in a statement.

Brynelson faces a maximum sentence of 25 years to life in prison. His sentencing is set for Sept. 30.

